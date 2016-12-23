Friday's Weather: Overcast skies. Periods of scattered light showers. Highs in the lower 60s

T.G.I.F, ETX! Your Friday will feature cloudy skies. A warm front will lift through the area during the day, leading to periods of scattered showers across ETX. Highs will warm into the low to mid-60s. A few thundershowers may mix in for Friday night into early Saturday ahead of a cold front.

Your Holiday weekend looks fairly dry, and warm! Saturday will feature a chance for morning scattered showers & storms, followed by dry, warm, & breezy weather for your Saturday afternoon. The start of Hanukkah looks decent at sun down with temps in the 60s with partly cloudy skies.

Christmas Day looks fairly decent. Mainly mostly cloudy skies, warm, & breezy conditions. Highs will warm into the low to mid-70s! We will see the chance for scattered showers & storms develop, but mainly during the late afternoon and evening hours! Rain chances linger into the start of the following week with temps in the 50s and 60s.

Have a great weekend!

