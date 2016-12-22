Thursday's Weather: Mix of clouds & sunshine. Slightly cooler! Highs near 60

Happy Thursday, ETX! A weak cold front is moving through the area, changing the winds from out of the south, to out of the north. Temps will be slightly cooler for us this afternoon, but not bad. Look for highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s with partly cloudy skies.

Tonight, look for partly clear skies early, but as the winds return from the east and southeast, look for clouds to increase again, with a few sprinkles possible by morning. Overnight lows will fall into the 40s before beginning to rise by dawn.

Your Friday will feature cloudy skies. A warm front will lift through the area during the day, leading to periods of scattered showers across ETX. Highs will warm into the low to mid-60s. A few thundershowers may mix in for Friday night into early Saturday ahead of a cold front.

Your Holiday weekend looks fairly decent and warm! Saturday will feature a chance for morning scattered showers & storms, followed by dry, warm, & breezy weather for your Saturday afternoon. The start of Hanukkah looks decent at sundown with temps in the 60s with partly cloudy skies.

Christmas Day looks fairly decent. Mainly mostly cloudy skies, warm, & breezy conditions. Highs will warm into the low to mid 70s! We will see the chance for scattered showers & storms develop, but mainly during the late afternoon and evening hours! Rain chances linger into the start of the following week with temps in the 50s and 60s.

Have a great Thursday!

