What better thing can you imagine doing than sipping a cup of creamy hot chocolate while watching a movie or just hanging out on a cool evening with someone you love? And now you can make it in a slow cooker, so you can have seconds! (Don't even try to use a powdered packet of hot chocolate after this.) Enjoy!

Creamy slow-cooker hot chocolate

Ingredients:

12 ounces heavy cream

14 ounce can of condensed milk

1 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

12 ounce bag semi-sweet chocolate morsels

6 cups milk



Method:

Place milk, vanilla, cream and condensed milk into slow-cooker, then whisk until completely smooth. Add the chocolate chips, then stir.

Cover and set slow cooker on low for about two hours. When ready to serve, whisk again, and ladle into cups, topping with marshmallows or whipped cream.

Enjoy!