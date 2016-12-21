Wednesday's Weather: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Warm! Highs in the mid 60s!

Happy Hump Day, ETX! We're looking at a mix of sun & clouds with warm and comfortable conditions. Highs Wednesday should be into the mid-60s!

A slightly cooler airmass moves in for Thursday and Friday knocking highs back down into the 50s.

Right now, Christmas weekend is looking a bit unsettled with a nice warm-up! Mostly cloudy skies and rain and possibly storm chances on the increase. Hopefully, we can nail down the details of this system quickly in the coming days, as it's obviously a busy time that affects many folks!

Have a great Wednesday!

