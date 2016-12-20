Tuesday's Weather: A mix of sun & clouds. Warmer. Highs near 50

Happy Tuesday, ETX! Expect plenty of sunshine for Tuesday with highs near 50, and sunny skies for the first day of Winter, which officially arrives Wednesday morning. Highs Wednesday should be into the low 60s!

A slightly cooler airmass moves in for Thursday and Friday knocking highs back down into the 50s.

Right now, Christmas weekend is looking a bit unsettled with a nice warm-up! Mostly cloudy skies and rain and possibly storm chances on the increase. Hopefully, we can nail down the details of this system quickly in the coming days, as it's obviously a busy time that affects many folks!

Have a great week!

