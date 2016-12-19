LeTourneau upsets UT Tyler for the first time since 2011-12 season

In their last game before the Christmas break, the UT Tyler Patriots were looking to claim one more conference win against East Texas rival the LeTourneau YellowJackets. The Patriots started off strong with a double digit lead in the 3rd quarter, putting their goal within reach.

"It helps us having such a post inside game that's so strong, it opens us up. When a team is coming out on us, then our post can do their thing. So it's kind of have a lot of stuff we can work with," said Makenzi May, senior Patriot.

Senior Patriot, Mackenzie May, nailed 4 baskets from beyond the arc to set a program best 189 career 3-pointers.

"I did know, I don't really think about it people just remind me. But, not stopping here, just keep it going and keep pushing myself even further," said May.

However, May's historic performance was not enough for a Patriots victory. With the Jackets upset, LeTourneau brought home their first win against UT Tyler since the 2011-12 season.

"Jacket Pride! It's a big win over a big rival for us, and we're just excited about it," said Bria Goodman, senior LETU guard.

With a dominating defense that lead to quick buckets on the other end, the YellowJackets are now 4-1 in the American Southwest Conference.

"That's our signature style. We get steals and we get points," said Goodman.

With seniors leading the way like Bria Goodman and recent back to back A-S-C player of the week Crystal Jones, it's safe to say the YellowJackets could be East Texas's diamond in the rough.

"Everybody doubts us, so we got to come out and play hard. We want to be the number one team in the ASC, but we still have work to do. I know it's a big win, but we still have to work on like boxing out, rebounding, to transition so we can't give up," said Crystal Jones, senior LETU guard.

