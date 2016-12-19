Monday's Weather: Frigid morning start. Sunny & cold afternoon. Highs warming near 40

Happy Monday, ETX! We're waking up to frigid morning temps. Many spots are down into the teens and low 20s across the region. The winds have remained out of the north 10-15 mph, giving us current wind chills in the single digits in many spots. Be sure to give yourself extra time to warm the cars this morning, and may be a good idea to plan on dropping the students off at school. Otherwise, look for plenty of sunshine today, with cold temperatures sticking around this afternoon. Highs should warm to near 40.

Look for another cold night ahead, as our low drop back down into the 20s, before we start a warming trend as we move into Wednesday!

Plenty of sunshine for Tuesday with highs near 50, and sunny skies for the first day of Winter, which officially arrives Wednesday morning. Highs Wednesday should be into the low 60s!

A slightly cooler airmass moves in for Thursday and Friday knocking highs back down into the 50s.

Right now, Christmas weekend is looking a bit unsettled with mostly cloudy skies and rain and possibly storm chances on the increase. Hopefully, we can nail down the details of this system quickly in the coming days, as it's obviously a busy time that affects many folks!

Have a great week!

