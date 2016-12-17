UT Tyler hits season-best 13 3-pointers in win

UT Tyler Athletics Release

TYLER – Makenzi May is one 3-pointer away from matching the all-time UT Tyler record after hitting five and leading the Patriots with 17 points in an 86-50 non-conference win over Schreiner on Saturday at the Herrington Patriot Center.

May was 5-for-7 from beyond the arc in the win and now has 185 career 3-pointers which is only two from passing Melissa Thomas who had 186 from 2007-12 in her UT Tyler career. May has hit five or more 3-pointers in eight games during her career, including having seven in two games to set the single-game program record. After Saturday, she now has six games where she had five 3-pointers.

UT Tyler would finish the game 13-for-29 on 3-pointers in the game for the first double-digit performance from beyond the arc this season. The Patriots were 8-for-16 on 3s in the first half with May hitting 4-for-5 and Demi Cumby going 2-for-3 off the bench. Cumby would finish the game with three and 11 points, while Alexus Bertrand was 3-for-3 on 3-poitnter and also finished with 11 points. The Patriots, which led 43-20 at halftime, had 21 games last season with double-digit 3-point performances as a team.

Dia Evans would score 11 points for her third straight double-digit scoring performance to go along with grabbing six rebounds, while Carissa Spiker went for 10 points to give the Patriots five double-digit scorers against the Mountaineers who fall to 1-6 on the season. The Patriots were 44.8 percent on 3-pointers and finished the game shooting 34-for-61 (55.7 percent) from the field while limiting SU to 29.8 percent.

May also surpassed the 900-point milestone in the game and now has 913 career points in 103 games as a Patriot. She is ninth all-time in scoring for the program and is 185-for-480 on 3-pointers during that time.

UT Tyler will return to American Southwest Conference play at 1 p.m. on Monday against LeTourneau in Longview. The Patriots are 2-2 in ASC after earning wins over Hardin-Simmons and McMurry in their last two conference games.