Friday's Weather: Clouds increase. Drizzle or spotty showers possible. Highs in the mid 60s

T.G.I.F, ETX! After a cold Thursday, Temps will quickly surge back up for our Friday with clouds increasing and a few showers possible. Highs will warm into the 60s. 70s return for your Saturday just ahead of our next arctic cold front. A few showers will still be possible Friday, with a few showers also possible for your Saturday, before temps drop and cold, windy weather arrives for Sunday! A few isolated sleet pellets or snow flurries will be possible across areas along, and north of I-20 by Saturday night.

Sunday will feature bitterly cold, windy, and mostly cloudy conditions with highs struggling to get above freezing, after dropping into the 20s Friday night! Highs will remain in the 30s to near 40 for your Monday before finally seeing a warming trend start by Tuesday with 40s, and then maybe 50s to near 60 by Wednesday.

What a wild ride ahead!

