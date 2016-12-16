This fabulous marshmallow buttercream just makes gingersnaps even better; use it on any cookie or cake you like!

Marshmallow cloud ginger snaps by Mama Steph



7-ounce jar marshmallow creme

2 sticks butter, softened

2 cups powdered sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla (or your favorite extract flavor, like mint; just use a bit less if using mint, as it is stronger)



Gingersnap cookies

Red and green colored sugars



Method:



In a large mixing bowl, beat together the marshmallow creme with the butter using an electric mixer. When combined and creamy, beat in powdered sugar a little at a time so you don't have a cloud of it in your kitchen! Add vanilla extract. Beat until creamy and smooth.



Next, place a generous dollop of the buttercream icing on one gingersnap, and then sandwich it together with another gingersnap.



Roll the edges of the cookie in a plate of one color sugar (or combine colors!), and then plate until all are complete.

Enjoy!

