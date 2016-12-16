Marshmallow cloud ginger snaps by Mama Steph - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Marshmallow cloud ginger snaps by Mama Steph

By Stephanie Frazier, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Mama Steph's marshmallow cloud gingersnaps (Source: Mama Steph on East Texas Kitchen) Mama Steph's marshmallow cloud gingersnaps (Source: Mama Steph on East Texas Kitchen)
(KLTV/KTRE) -

This fabulous marshmallow buttercream just makes gingersnaps even better; use it on any cookie or cake you like! 

Marshmallow cloud ginger snaps by Mama Steph 

7-ounce jar marshmallow creme
2 sticks butter, softened
2 cups powdered sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla (or your favorite extract flavor, like mint; just use a bit less if using mint, as it is stronger)

Gingersnap cookies
Red and green colored sugars

Method:

In a large mixing bowl, beat together the marshmallow creme with the butter using an electric mixer. When combined and creamy, beat in powdered sugar a little at a time so you don't have a cloud of it in your kitchen! Add vanilla extract. Beat until creamy and smooth.

Next, place a generous dollop of the buttercream icing on one gingersnap, and then sandwich it together with another gingersnap.

Roll the edges of the cookie in a plate of one color sugar (or combine colors!), and then plate until all are complete. 

Enjoy!
 

Powered by Frankly