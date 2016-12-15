Thursday's Weather: Mostly cloudy skies. A few spots of sunshine. Much cooler! Highs in the upper 40s

Happy Thursday, ETX! We're looking at mostly cloudy skies today. A few spots of sunshine will be possible at times. We're also seeing a secondary, stronger surge of colder air arriving today, bringing highs only in the upper 40s to near 50!

We quickly surge back up on Friday with clouds increasing and a few showers possible. Highs will warm into the 60s. 70s return for your Saturday just ahead of our next arctic cold front. A few showers will still be possible Friday, with a few showers & storms possible for your Saturday, before temps drop and cold, windy weather arrives for Sunday!

Sunday will feature bitterly cold, windy, and mostly cloudy conditions with highs struggling to get above freezing, after dropping into the 20s Friday night! Highs will remain in the 30s to near 40 for your Monday before finally seeing a warming trend start by Tuesday with 40s, and then maybe low 50s by Wednesday.

What a wild ride ahead!

Copyright 2016 KLTV. All rights reserved.