These gorgeous red velvet cookies look like they'd be time-consuming to make, but because they use a cake mix, they're not!

Here's how to make them:

Red velvet holiday cookies:



1 box red velvet cake mix

2 eggs

1/2 cup canola oil

1 cup of white chocolate chips



Method:



Combine cake mix, oil and eggs in a large mixing bowl, and combine with a hand mixer. When the dough is well-blended, add the white chocolate chips, mixing gently to distribute into the dough.



Use a medium cookie scoop or a tablespoon measure, and drop the cookie dough onto a parchment lined baking sheet.

Bake at 350 for until edges are slightly browned, about 10 minutes.

Cool for several minutes on the pan, then, remove to cooling rack using spatula.

When completely cooled, store in airtight container. Makes about 22.

