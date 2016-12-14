Wednesday's Weather: Morning fog & drizzle. Mainly cloudy skies. Highs in the mid 50s

Happy Hump Day, ETX! Your forecast for Wednesday will feature cloudy skies. Morning drizzle & fog possible. Cooler weather returns this afternoon. Highs only warm into the mid-50s.

A secondary, stronger surge of colder air arrives by Thursday, bringing partly cloudy skies with highs only in the mid to upper 40s!

We quickly surge back up on Friday with clouds increasing and a few showers possible. Highs will warm into the 60s. 70s return for your Saturday just ahead of our next arctic cold front. A few showers will still be possible Friday, with a few showers & storms possible for your Saturday, before temps drop and cold, windy weather arrives for Sunday! We will keep an eye on any possible leftover moisture in the area during your pre-dawn Sunday hours, where temps drop below freezing.

Sunday will feature windy, cold, and mostly cloudy conditions with highs struggling to get out of the 30s!

We will also be watching a potential weather maker for the first half of next week. Depending on the timing of when it arrives, the potential may exist for a little wintry weather in some spots. Something to keep an eye on in future forecast. Right now, doesn't look like a big deal at this time.

What a wild ride ahead!

Copyright 2016 KLTV. All rights reserved.