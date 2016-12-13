Tuesday's Weather: Morning dense fog, mist, and drizzle. Afternoon clouds. Highs in the lower 60s

Happy Tuesday, ETX! Your Tuesday will feature morning fog, mist, and drizzle. Cloudy skies are expected this afternoon. Highs warm into the lower 60s.

Wednesday will feature partly cloudy skies. Dry but cooler weather on the way. Highs only warm into the mid-50s.

A secondary, stronger surge of colder air arrives by Thursday, bringing partly cloudy skies with highs only in the mid-40s!

We quickly surge back up on Friday with clouds increasing and a few showers possible. Highs will warm into the 60s. 70s return for your Saturday just ahead of our next arctic cold front. A few showers will still be possible Friday, with a few showers & storms possible for your Saturday, before temps drop and cold, windy weather arrives for Sunday!

Sunday will feature windy, cold, and mostly cloudy conditions with highs struggling to get out of the 30s!

What a wild ride ahead!

Copyright 2016 KLTV. All rights reserved.