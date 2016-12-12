New FBI tool tracks crime in ETX, U.S.

Newly released FBI data is providing insight into criminal activity in East Texas and across the country.

Monday, the FBI released details on more than 5.6 million criminal incidents that occurred in 2015. The incidents were reported by law enforcement agencies to the National Incident-Based Reporting System - which is set to replace the FBI's traditional information gathering tool, the Summary Reporting System, by 2021.

In Longview, with a population of 81,842 people, law enforcement reported 7,734 total offenses in 2015. According to FBI data, of those offenses 1,570 were crimes against persons, 5,589 were crimes against people and 575 were crimes against society.

Crimes reported include:

240 aggravated assaults

1,021 simple assaults

17 homicides

15 murder and non-negligent manslaughter cases

2 negligent manslaughter cases

5 kidnapping/abductions

69 sex offenses

29 rapes

12 sodomy cases

1 arson

742 burglaries/breaking and entering

732 vandalism cases

3,053 larceny/theft offenses

273 motor vehicle thefts

and 475 drug offenses.

See an interactive map of the data here.

In Tyler, with a population of 102,481 people, law enforcement reported 8,326 offenses in 2015. According to FBI data, of those offenses 1,600 were crimes against persons, 5,950 were crimes against property and 776 were crimes against society.

Crimes reported include:

271 aggravated assaults

1,172 simple assaults

6 homicides

5 murder and non-negligent manslaughters

1 justifiable homicide

11 kidnapping/abductions

89 sex offenses

48 rapes

6 sodomy cases

1 arson

663 burglaries/breaking and entering

913 vandalism cases

3,242 larceny/theft offenses

15 purse snatching offenses

851 motor vehicle thefts

and 707 drug/narcotic offenses

See an interactive map of the data here.

The FBI says the NIBRS system will identity when and where crime takes place, what form it takes, and the characteristics of victims and perpetrators.

A total of 6,648 agencies, covering more than 96 million people, reported incidents in 2015. That number represents just 36.1 percent of U.S. law enforcement agencies, the FBI reports.

Today, the #FBI released details on over 5.6 million criminal offenses reported by law enforcement to NIBRS in 2015. https://t.co/or6m71BUHw pic.twitter.com/Vw9Sl8JMbN — FBI (@FBI) December 12, 2016

Other highlights from the new NIBRS report include:

NIBRS agencies reported 4,902,177 incidents that involved 5,668,103 offenses, 5,979 victims, and 4,607,928 known offenders.

Of the report offenses, 62.9 percent involved crimes against property, 23.2 percent involves crimes against persons, and 14 percent included crimes against society (like gambling and prostitution).

Of the 4,158,264 individual victims, 23.8 percent were between 21 and 30 years of age; a little more than half (50.9 percent) were female; and the majority of victims (72.0 percent) were white, while the next largest percent (20.8) were black or African-American.

Of the known offenders, more than 44 percent were between the ages of 16 and 30, and most offenders (63.3 percent) were male.

"We need more transparency and accountability in law enforcement. We also need better, more informed conversations about crime and policing in this country. To get there, we are improving the way this nation collects, analyzes, and uses crime statistics and data about law enforcement’s use of force," FBI Director James Comey said of the NIBRS report.

