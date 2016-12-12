Monday's Weather: Mostly cloudy skies. Slightly cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 50s

Happy Monday, ETX! We're tracking a cold front that is moving through the region this morning. Look for mostly cloudy skies today, with a northerly breeze kicking in. That means a slightly cooler day, with highs only in the mid to upper 50s.

Tonight, we're expecting mostly cloudy skies. Some patchy fog may develop by morning. Lows will drop into the 40s.

Tuesday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs warm to near 60.

Another front arrives for your Wednesday bringing a few more clouds and highs only in to the mid to upper 50s again.

A secondary, stronger surge of colder air arrives by Thursday, bringing partly cloudy skies with highs only in the mid-40s!

We quickly surge back up on Friday with clouds increasing and a few showers possible. Highs will warm into the 60s. Upper 60s to near 70 on Saturday just ahead of our next arctic cold front. A few showers will still be possible Saturday, before temps drop and cold, windy weather arrives for Sunday!

Sunday will feature windy, cold, and cloudy conditions with highs struggling to reach 40!

What a wild ride ahead!

