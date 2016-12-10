UT Tyler basketball sweeps Hardin-Simmons

UT Tyler Athletics Release

UT Tyler Men - Identifying a single defining moment for UT Tyler in a triple-overtime game is nearly impossible when you think of all the big plays that led to a 106-101 win by the Patriots over Hardin-Simmons on Saturday at the Herrington Patriot Center.

For the Patriots (5-3, 2-1 ASC) you could point to Josh Tatum hitting two layups and a free throw in the final minute of regulation to tie the game at 71 to send it to a first overtime. With 34 seconds remaining in overtime Verlo Levels hit a jumper to give the Patriots a one-point lead and then Tyler Jacobs hit another shot with six seconds on the clock to tie it at 82. That's three plays right there that could have swayed the outcome the other way if they had not been made. Down five in the second overtime, Melvin Anthony hit 3-pointer and then Alan Long threw down a dunk and then followed with a 3-pointer with four second remaining to force a third overtime with the score at 92-all. Without those, the game is over and HSU wins.

Skip to the final page of the play-by-play, and you'll see it was Anthony who put the final nail in the game with four of the final five points after the game had been tied at 101 with 20 seconds to play. Those were the big plays in a game that saw 12 lead changes and 16 ties on a night where the Patriots moved to 2-1 in conference play and earned a win over HSU which won last year’s ASC Championship tournament after they had trailed 36-30 at halftime. UT Tyler did it by shooting 49.4 percent from the field and owning a 41-34 rebounding margin, but more than that, they did it by not giving up and by making big-time plays when big-time moments came.

UT Tyler Women - Michelle Obach surpassed 1,000 career points and the No. 21-ranked UT Tyler women’s basketball team extended its home winning streak to 19 games with a commanding 70-55 American Southwest Conference win over Hardin-Simmons on Saturday at the Herrington Patriot Center.

The Patriots (6-2, 1-2 ASC) dominated early by jumping out to a 23-12 lead after the first quarter where they hit three 3-pointers and shot 60 percent from the field. UT Tyler, which had started ASC play with a pair of losses last week on the road, responded to the defeats by shooting 27-for-60 (45 percent) for the game and owned a 34-22 scoring advantage in the paint to go along with seven 3-pointers.

“I thought the team played with a lot of intensity and urgency on both ends,” UT Tyler head coach Kendra Hassell said. “We showed toughness by finishing contested shots and pulling down rebounds after consistent effort on the defensive end.”

Obach led the Patriots with 17 points in the win and now has 1,001 points in 69 games at UT Tyler. A senior from Tyler, Obach started her career at Merrimack College where she played as a freshman. She returned to her hometown in the 2014-15 season and has averaged 14.5 points per game and is now one of seven players in program history to have surpassed 1,000 career points. She is averaging 15.4 points per game this season after dropping 17 on the Cowgirls including hitting two 3-pointers to take her career total to 119 3-pointers. She also led the Patriots with five assists.