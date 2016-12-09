Restaurant Reports: 1 East Texas restaurant gets serious violations

One East Texas restaurant gets serious violations in the latest inspection period by health officials.

In Tyler, Posado's Cafe at 2500 East Fifth street.



Food temperature violations were found connected to the grill.



Inspectors found damaged food bins, and unlabeled food bins.



A dish-washer was observed washing hands in a dishwashing sink.



A leaking 3-compartment sink drain was found.



No certified food manager was on site, and no food certificates were on file with NET Health.



Total demerits: 18



Copyright 2016 KLTV. All rights reserved.