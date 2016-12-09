Friday's Weather: Plenty of sunshine. Cold start, but warming into the low to mid 40s this afternoon

Happy Friday, ETX! We're looking at plenty of sunshine to wrap up your work week. After a very cold start, look for sunny skies and temps warming back into the low to mid-40s. Due to the winds being mainly light, and the sun...expect temps to feel slightly better today. Tonight, we will see mainly clear skies. Another cold night is headed our way with overnight lows dropping down into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Your Saturday forecast will feature a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will warm to near 50 with a light south wind arriving late in the day. Your Sunday will feature mostly cloudy skies. A few scattered showers will be possible with a weak front moving through the area. Highs will be much warmer with that south wind, with highs in the mid to upper 60s!

We stay in the 60s for the first half of next week with a mix of sunshine and clouds. A stronger front looks on target to arrive around mid-week, bringing with it a few more clouds and yet another cold blast of air to ETX for the end of the week into the weekend!

Have a great day!

Copyright 2016 KLTV. All rights reserved.