Wednesday's Weather: Cloudy skies. Patchy areas of drizzle or a spotty shower. Highs in the mid to upper 50s

Happy Hump Day, ETX! Your forecast features cloudy skies. Patchy areas of drizzle or a spotty shower. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

The much anticipated "Arctic Blast" arrives with a strong cold front this evening. Look for a few showers possibly ahead of the front with temps dropping fast behind the front Wednesday night, as the winds pick up and lows fall to near freezing by Thursday morning.

Thursday will be a very windy & cold day with highs struggling to reach 40. A VERY SLIGHT chance for an isolated sleet pellet or flurry, especially across the southwest half of the area. No issues expected, and it doesn't look likely. But wind chills will remain in the 20s most of the day. We will see clear skies and light winds Thursday night, which will allow temps to fall down into the upper teens and low 20s across the area by Friday morning!

After our first hard freeze in spots, in over two years, we will see plenty of sunshine and slightly warmer temps, with highs warming into the low to mid-40s.

The upcoming weekend features plenty of sunshine Saturday, with highs warming into the low to mid-50s. Clouds thicken on Sunday ahead of our next cold front, bringing a few showers by Sunday evening.

