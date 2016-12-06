Tyler's Holiday in the Park becomes Holiday in the Garden and Bazaar

An East Texan, eager to help kids get outdoors and be physically active, has come up with a unique idea. Building his own pump track.More >>
Guests at a wedding interrupted by fatal tornadoes back in April reunited tonight for a celebration of life and love. .More >>
In November of 2004, Clint Dempsey made his first appearance on the United States men's national soccer team. Another player however with East Texas ties is now apart of team USA.More >>
You have to go back all the way to 2004 to find the last time an East Texas football program won a 7 on 7 state title. And that was Tyler Lee. Ten schools had a chance to end the long drought in College Station this weekend. In the Division II tournament, Carthage, San Augustine, and Palestine each made the championship bracket. The Wolves made the best run on Friday, but fell in the third round.More >>
Over 10,000 East Texans are without power after Saturday's severe thunderstorms.More >>
