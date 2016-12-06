Tyler's Holiday in the Park becomes Holiday in the Garden and Bazaar

You may remember it as Holiday in the Park – the annual winter event that KLTV and The City of Tyler holds out at Bergfeld Park every year. But, because of renovations to the Bergfeld amphitheater, we’ve moved the event out to the Tyler Rose Garden and renamed it Holiday in the Garden and Bazaar!



The name and location aren’t the only changes this year, however. Because of the new location, we have the ability to schedule fun things both outdoor and indoor and we have a full day of fun activities lined up for the whole family. You and your kids can enjoy Storytime with Mrs. Claus, go on a Holiday Scavenger Hunt, take a train ride, tour the Rose Museum, shop for unique gifts from more than 50 vendors at our Holiday Bazaar, and much, much more. And of course, no East Texas holiday event would be complete without a visit from KLTV’s own Santa Scirto, who will be on hand to meet and take photos with everyone!



And because it benefits the East Texas Salvation Army, it’s a good time for a good cause! It all happens on Saturday, December 10th, from 10am to 8pm. We hope to see you there.



