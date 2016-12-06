Tuesday's Weather: Mainly cloudy skies. Patchy areas of drizzle. Highs in the mid 50s

Happy Tuesday, ETX! Look for mainly cloudy skies today. We will see a chance for some patchy drizzle in spots. Highs will warm into the mid-50s for your Tuesday.

Overnight, look for clouds to hang tough. Lows will drop down into the upper 40s.

The much anticipated "Arctic Blast" arrives with a strong cold front late Wednesday evening. Look for a few showers possibly ahead of the front with temps warming into the upper 50s to near 60. Temps will drop fast behind the front Wednesday evening, as the winds pick up and lows fall to near freezing by Thursday morning.

Thursday will be a very windy & cold day with highs struggling to reach 40. We will see plenty of sunshine but wind chills will remain in the 20s most of the day. We will see clear skies and light winds Thursday night, which will allow temps to fall down into the mid-20s across the area by Friday morning!

After our first hard freeze in two years, we will see plenty of sunshine and slightly warmer temps, with highs warming into the low to mid-40s.

The upcoming weekend features plenty of sunshine Saturday, with highs warming into the low to mid-50s. Clouds thicken on Sunday ahead of our next cold front, bringing a few showers by Sunday evening.

Have a great day!

