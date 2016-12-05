Monday's Weather: Periods of Rain. A few rumbles of thunder possible this afternoon. Highs near 50

Happy Monday, ETX! We're STILL tracking the pesky upper level low to our southwest today. This system will continue to increase rain chances once again today as we begin to tap into not only Pacific moisture but Gulf of Mexico moisture. Look for waves of rainfall through the morning hours, with a possible slight break during the midday hours, before the upper low itself arrives this afternoon bringing rain and even a few storms to the area. Highs today will only warm to near 50.

Tonight, the rain will come to an end from west to east across the region, with clouds sticking around. Overnight lows will fall into the low to mid 40s with the clouds.

Tuesday will feature mostly cloudy skies. a weak disturbance may bring an isolated shower or sprinkle to the area during the day but I think we will mostly stay dry. HIghs will warm into the mid 50s.

The much anticipated "Arctic Blast" arrives with a strong cold front late Wednesday afternoon. Look for a few showers possibly ahead of the front with temps warming into the upper 50s to near 60. Temps will drop fast behind the front Wednesday evening, as the winds pick up and lows fall to near freezing by Thursday morning.

Thursday will be a very windy & cold day with highs struggling to reach 40. We will see plenty of sunshine but wind chills will remain in the 20s most of the day. We will see clear skies and light winds Thursday night, which will allow temps to fall down into the mid 20s across the area by Friday morning!

After our first hard freeze in two years, we will see plenty of sunshine and slightly warmer temps, with highs warming into the low to mid 40s.

The upcoming weekend features plenty of sunshine Saturday, with highs warming into the low to mid 50s. Clouds thicken on Sunday ahead of our next cold front, bringing a few showers by Sunday evening.

Have a great day!

