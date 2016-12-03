State Semifinal Pairings

Class 4A Division I
Carthage vs. China Spring - TBA
Class 4A Division II
Gilmer vs. Sweetwater - Friday (Dec. 9th) 7:00 p.m. - McLane Stadium, Waco
Class 3A Division I
Mineola vs. Wall - Friday (Dec. 9th) 7:30 p.m. - Waco High School
Malakoff vs. Yoakum - Friday (Dec. 9th) 7:30 p.m. - DKR Memorial Stadium, Austin
Class 3A Division II
Arp vs. Boling - Friday (Dec. 9th) 7:30 p.m. - Texan Drive Stadium, New Caney
