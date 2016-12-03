State Semifinal Pairings - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

State Semifinal Pairings

Class 4A Division I

Carthage vs. China Spring - TBA

Class 4A Division II

Gilmer vs. Sweetwater - Friday (Dec. 9th) 7:00 p.m. - McLane Stadium, Waco 

Class 3A Division I 

Mineola vs. Wall - Friday (Dec. 9th) 7:30 p.m. - Waco High School 

Malakoff vs. Yoakum - Friday (Dec. 9th) 7:30 p.m. - DKR Memorial Stadium, Austin 

Class 3A Division II 

Arp vs. Boling - Friday (Dec. 9th) 7:30 p.m. - Texan Drive Stadium, New Caney 

