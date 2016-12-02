Friday's Weather: Increasing clouds. Showers late day. Highs in the mid 60s

Happy Friday, ETX! An area of low pressure will become "cutoff" (stalled) to our SW. This Low will see several waves of moisture right into East Texas this weekend. We will actually get the influence of both Pacific moisture and Gulf moisture. Due to the system stalling to our west and the flow lining up directly over ETX, this means multiple waves of rainfall, some heavy at times.

Right now, the timing looks to indicated showers arriving in the area from the southwest late Friday afternoon into the evening hours. The activity will start off light at first, but will increase in both intensity and coverage through the overnight hours and into Saturday. Rain chances stay very high through at least early Sunday morning, before we may see a brief break for the afternoon hours. The trailing upper level low will then more across the area Monday increasing rain chances once again. The dynamics with the upper level low on Monday, could lead to a few thunderstorms (especially across Deep East Texas.)

The rain should finally begin to come to an end by late in the day on Monday. Right now we should be completely done with any rain by Tuesday.

Overall, early indications are that we will be looking at the potential for a widespread 2.00-4.00 inches of rainfall for Saturday-Monday, but depending on where some of the heavier bands setup...some folks will likely be looking at totals in the 3.00-6.00 range. Some flooding issues may occur in some of those areas, so we may need to be on the lookout for that, especially in the typical flood prone locations.

Finally, gear up for temperatures to be much colder for the weekend. We will likely climb into the 60s both Thursday & Friday afternoons! Many spots in ETX will not get out of the 40s for highs on Saturday and maybe low 50s on Sunday. Any scheduled Christmas parades or outside events this weekend will likely face interruptions or cancellations.

An arctic blast arrives mid next week bringing the coldest air of the season!

