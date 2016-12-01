Thursday's Weather: Mostly sunny skies. Frosty start, but seasonable this afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 60s

Happy Thursday, ETX! Look for more sunshine Thursday, with morning lows in the low to mid-30s and highs only in the low to mid-60s. Friday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine, then clouds increase and thicken by afternoon with highs in the mid-60s.

A third and much stronger cold front arrives Friday night into the weekend. Look for temps to drop well below normal with highs struggling to get to the upper 40s and low 50s. A strong disturbance will also cut off across the area, leading to a rainy and raw Saturday, with more clouds and showers on Sunday. An upper level follows on Monday with more rainfall likely. Overall 1-3 inches looks very possible by next Monday.

A much stronger front arrives on Wednesday, giving us a few showers & storms, but the big story with this front will be the MAJOR cold blast that follows! Many of us could see our first hard freeze by late next week, and by next Thursday some of us may not even get out of the 30s for highs! Brrrr!

Looks like our first taste of December weather will arrive on schedule!

