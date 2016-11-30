Wednesday's Weather: A mix of clouds & sunshine. Much cooler! Highs only near 60

Happy Wednesday, ETX! Wednesday will feature partly cloudy skies to mostly sunny skies. Highs will struggle to hit 60, and lows will be in the low 40s. Look for more sunshine Thursday, with morning lows in the mid-30s and highs only in the low 60s. Friday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs in the lower 60s.

A third and much stronger cold front arrives Friday night into the weekend. Look for temps to drop well below normal with highs struggling to get to the upper 40s and low 50s. A strong disturbance will also cut off across the area, leading to a rainy and raw Saturday, with more clouds and showers on Sunday. Looks like our first taste of December weather will arrive on schedule!

