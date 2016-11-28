Monday's Weather: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY! Showers & storms likely before noon. Very windy with afternoon clearing. Highs in the lower 70s

Happy Monday, ETX! It's a First Alert Weather Day! We're tracking showers & storms which are on the increase across the area. Look for the best time for storms to occur between 7am- noon this morning. The pacific front responsible for the rain and storms will move through just after midday, leading to clearing skies and very windy conditions. A wind advisory is in effect for most of the area thru 5pm Monday. We should see some afternoon clearing as well, with highs warming into the 70s.

Tonight, we will see mostly clear skies. Look for breezy conditions to continue as lows drop down to near 50.

Your Tuesday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine. A weak disturbance will move by to our south leading to a small chance for a spotty shower or two during the afternoon. Right now, I'm keeping that chance at 20% or less. A secondary front moves into the region Tuesday night, clearing us out completely and starting to cool us down.

Wednesday will feature mostly sunny skies. Highs will struggle to hit 60, and lows will be in the low 40s. Look for more sunshine Thursday, with morning lows in the mid-30s and highs only in the low 60s. Friday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs back near 60.

A third and much stronger cold front arrives Friday night into the weekend. Look for temps to drop well below normal with highs struggling to get to the upper 40s and low 50s. A strong disturbance will also cutoff across the area, leading to a rainy and raw Saturday, with more clouds and showers on Sunday. Looks like our first taste of December weather will arrive on schedule!

Have a great Monday!

