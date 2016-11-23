Wednesday's Forecast: A.M. Storms (south), otherwise clearing skies. cooler. Highs in the mid 60s

Happy Hump Day, ETX! A line of showers & storms continues to work south and east out of the viewing area.

Overnight we dealt with gusty winds, lightning, and torrential downpours but that activity is moving out. Look for improving weather for the rest of your holiday week.

Mostly sunny, and cooler today. Highs warm into the mid-60s. Thursday will feature sunshine and highs near 70. A few more clouds will be possible Friday but mainly dry for the shopping plans. Temps will warm into the upper 60s. The weekend looks good with a mix of sun and clouds and turning breezy.

Our next weather maker brings us a chance for storms next Monday, followed by a blast of colder air.

Have a great day!

