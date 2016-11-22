Tuesday's Weather: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Mainly cloudy skies. Warm & breezy! Afternoon & evening strong/severe storms. Highs in the lower 70s.

Happy Tuesday, ETX! Today is officially a "FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY!" We're tracking a strong disturbance that will drag a cold front into our region this evening and overnight. Look for mainly cloudy, warm, and breezy weather through most of the day. A Lake Wind Advisory will also be in effect due to gusty south winds. Highs will warm into the lower 70s.

A few isolated showers and a storm cannot be ruled out through the day, although the greatest threat arrives after 6pm in the region. A line of storms are expected to quickly organize from NW to SE across the region this evening. As storms move in, we will see a decent threat for severe weather. The Storm Prediction Center has placed a large portion of the area under a "SLIGHT RISK" (Level 2 of 5) for severe weather this evening in our region. The main threats appear to be damaging winds (60mph+) Dime to nickel size hail, isolated flash flooding, and a lower threat for isolated tornadoes.

Again, the main time frame for this activity appears to kickoff between 6pm-9pm across the far NW, near the I-20 corridor between 10pm-2am, and for the southern half of the area between 2am-7am.

Behind this front, temps cool down a few degrees closer to seasonal levels. Expect plenty of sunshine to return for Wednesday and Thanksgiving with highs in the 60s and lows in 40s and 50s. A mix of clouds and sunshine is expected for your Black Friday with highs slightly cooler in the highs in the low to mid 60s. The weekend will feature partly cloudy skies with highs warming into the 60s, before a stronger cold front brings us yet another threat for strong storms late Sunday and Monday, followed by another blast of colder air.

Have a great day!

