Monday's Weather: Plenty of sunshine. Breezy & warmer! Highs near 70

Happy Monday, ETX! We're looking at mainly sunny skies for your Monday. Look for winds to increase from the south today 10-15 mph, which will in return help to warm our temps up into the upper 60s to near 70 this afternoon. Tonight, we will see clouds on the increase across the area. Look for breezy and mild conditions with overnight lows only in the mid to upper 50s. Your Tuesday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY! Look for mostly cloudy skies with a strong disturbance approaching from the west. This will lead to a good shot of scattered showers & storms developing during the day, with a line of storms moving through with the front Tuesday night. Some of the storms could be strong, or approach severe limits. Right now, the main threats look to be damaging winds. Depend on us to keep you updated through the day Tuesday, and Tuesday night. Widespread severe weather is NOT expected for the region.

Your busy Travel day Wednesday will feature clearing skies and seasonable temps. Look for lows in the 40s and highs in the 60s. More of the same can be expected for your Thanksgiving Day. Look for lows in the 40s and highs in the 60s. By the time we get towards your Black Friday we will feature more sunshine and dry weather. Highs will be in the 60s and lows in the 40s. Our next weather maker looks to arrive Sunday afternoon into Sunday night with another chance for showers & storms.

Have a great week!

Copyright 2016 KLTV. All rights reserved.