High School Playoffs Round 3 Scores & Schedule

High School Playoffs Round 3 Scores & Schedule

(Source: Raycom Media)

6A

John Tyler    14
Klein Collins   56

4A

Pleasant Grove    19    
Celina    23
    
Carthage    33    
Henderson    31

Gilmer    50    
Jasper    21
    
Van    55    
Paris    27


3A

Crockett    32 
Arp    35
    
Mineola    21    
Howe    7

Elysian Fields    20    
Newton    30
    
Malakoff    27    
Rockdale    14

Winona    35    
Whitewright    28
    

2A

Lovelady    14    
Centerville    43
    
Tenaha    44    
Iola    0

Carlisle    28    
San Augustine    14
    

1A

Union Hill    60    
Tioga    12

