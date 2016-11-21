High School Playoffs Round 3 Scores & Schedule

6A
4A
Pleasant Grove 19
Celina 23
Carthage 33
Henderson 31
Gilmer 50
Jasper 21
Van 55
Paris 27
3A
Crockett 32
Arp 35
Mineola 21
Howe 7
Elysian Fields 20
Newton 30
Malakoff 27
Rockdale 14
Winona 35
Whitewright 28
2A
Lovelady 14
Centerville 43
Tenaha 44
Iola 0
Carlisle 28
San Augustine 14
1A
Union Hill 60
Tioga 12
