Cowboys Report: East Texas Sports brings you the latest on Dallas win over Baltimore

Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys accomplished two things the franchise had never done before in one game. Beat the Baltimore Ravens and win 9 consecutive games.
East Texas Sports Justin Woodard was there and got the teams thoughts on why 2016 seems to be the year everything falls into place.
