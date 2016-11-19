National Title comes back to Tyler

Tyler Junior College soccer program was represented in the NJCAA National Championship for both the men and the women tonight.

The Apache men were upset in 2015 finishing as the runner-ups at the NJCAA national tournament.

This year would be different as they got off to a fast lead in the second half with a goal by Michael Boakye. The Apaches would gain some much needed insurance with 5 minuetes left as Mohammed Kamara picked up the second goal of the night.

With a 2-0 final the Apache men would take back their National Champion status with a perfect 24-0 season.

TJC women got behind early and never could catch up in the NJCAA Division I women’s soccer National Championship final Saturday night.

The Apaches, who finish the season 22-3-1, found itself down 1-0 three minutes into the contest and then 2-0 before O’Shay Nelson scored her third goal of the tournament with 11:42 left in the match.

But Paradise Valley Community College scored again and won its third title 3-1 at Titan Soccer Complex on the Melbourne campus of Eastern Florida State College.

