Friday's Weather: Morning showers & storms, then afternoon clearing, windy, & much cooler. Highs near 60

Happy Friday, ETX! Your early morning temperatures will likely be the daytime highs for your Friday. A strong cold front is moving through the area this morning, leading to a band of showers moving thru the region. This afternoon, look for clearing skies and blustery conditions. Temps will likely fall this afternoon into the upper 50s and lower 60s. The winds will increase quite a bit by the afternoon out of the northwest 20mph or even higher. Make sure take the hoodies and sweaters out the door with you.

Your Friday night football forecast will feature mainly clear skies, but breezy and chilly temps! Kickoff numbers will be in the mid 50s, falling into the 40s by the end of the games. High pressure will lead to much cooler conditions for the weekend. Highs will fall to near 60 Saturday and Sunday and overnight lows will drop into the upper 30s to lower 40s Saturday morning, and into the low to mid 30s for many by Sunday morning. A frost and light freeze is very possible as the winds go calm.

Temps will begin to warm a bit heading into next week. Mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower 70s and lows in the 40s and 50s. Our next weather maker arrives on Wednesday, leading to scattered showers and storms, followed by a dry and seasonal Thanksgiving Day!

Have a great day!

