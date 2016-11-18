This cider recipe will be a favorite all fall and winter long, especially when the weather is chilly and loved ones and friends are getting together!

Slow-cooker caramel apple cider by Mama Steph



Ingredients:



half gallon of apple cider

1/2 cup packed brown sugar

1/2 teaspoon rum extract or 2 teaspoons vanilla extract

3 cinnamon sticks tied up into a square of cheesecloth

1/2 cup caramel sauce



Method:



Pour the cider into your slow cooker.

Whisk in brown sugar and rum extract, until dissolved.

Drop in the packet of cinnamon sticks (if you have no cheese cloth, you can drop them in without it, just don't get burned fishing them out later.)

Cover the slow cooker, and cook on low for three hours.

Just before ready to serve,discard cinnamon sticks, add the caramel sauce, whisk in, and allow to warm for about 30 minutes.

Whisk the cider each time you serve from the slow cooker, to distribute the caramel back into the cider again. It will separate, but that's normal.

Top with whipped cream and a drizzle of caramel sauce, and enjoy!





