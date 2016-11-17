Restaurant Reports: 7 restaurants get top scores

Seven East Texas restaurants get top scores in the latest health inspection period.



In Longview,



Papa John's at 1409-C west Loop 281.

No violations, no demerits.



Mr. Chow at 3012 West Marshall avenue.

No violations, no demerits.



Papa Murphy's at 1753 West Loop 281.

No violations, no demerits.



El Chamoy at 906 North Eastman road.

No violations, no demerits.



Tacos Goyo at 717 highway 31.

No violations, no demerits.



In Arp,



Arp Donuts at

100 South Main.

No violations, no demerits.



In Whitehouse,



McDonalds at

603 Highway 110 North.

No violations, no demerits.



