Thursday's Weather: Partly cloudy skies. Breezy! Highs climb near 80

Happy Thursday, ETX! We're looking at well- above normal temps again as we head into your Thursday. A strong SW breeze will make for some gusty conditions on Thursday with highs warming to near 80.

Clouds increase during the day on Friday, along with the threat for a few afternoon showers & storms. Rainfall will be associated with a strong cold front that will move through the area Friday evening, leading to much cooler conditions for the weekend. Highs will fall to near 60 and overnight lows will drop into the 40s Saturday morning, and into the 30s for many by Sunday morning. Brrr...A few of us could see our first frost of the season. At least the sunshine will be with us through the weekend!

Have a great day!

