30 Years in the Making: Leverett's Chapel Volleyball in State Tournament

It's been 30 years since the gym walls at Leverett's Chapel have housed a state contender in volleyball, and the Lady Lions still can't believe they are just one of four teams left competing in Class 1A.

"It hasn't hit me yet, but I know it will," said Kasey Scott, senior captain and middle back.

"I think it will hit everyone, actual reality, when we head off to state tomorrow," Alyssa Howard, senior captain and outside hitter.

With just 11 athletes in the entire program, the road to state has been filled with ups and downs.

"There was a time when we went into a slump, back in the season, and things were just not going right at all," said Rickey Hammontree, head volleyball coach.

After some minor changes in their offense, the Lady Lions found their stride entering the state tournament on a nine game winning streak.

"They worked their rear ends off, they play hard, they give it everything they have," said Coach Hammontree.

"We're all really close, and it's like a family. That helps a lot on the court," said Scott.

Hosting one last practice before they set off to make history, the mood was not as serious as one might think. Instead it was all smiles from a group of girls who clearly love the game.

"That's how we are everyday, because we try to make the most of our practices. So they are always fun," said Howard.

There is some pressure to bring home a state title for Leverett's Chapel, but these girls know the simple facts.

One court, two teams, three touches, 25 points, one winner; hopefully the Lady Lions.

Leverett's Chapel will play at Curtis Culwell Center in Garland on Wednesday against Tioga.

