Monday's Weather: Mostly sunny skies. Pleasant temperatures. Highs warm into the mid 70s

Happy Monday, ETX! We're looking at mostly sunny skies today. Look for low humidity to lead to pleasant afternoon temperatures. A weak front moves through this afternoon but it will only bring just a few clouds. Highs will warm into the mid-70s.

Tonight, we should see partly clear skies. A few high clouds may interfere with your viewing of the Supermoon, otherwise another cool night, as temps drop down into the low to mid-50s.

Your Tuesday will feature sunny skies. Low humidity. Temps will warm well above normal into the upper 70s to near 80.

Sunshine sticks around for your Wednesday with highs once again climbing back into the low 80s. Well above normal temps will remain the norm as we head into your Thursday. A strong SW breeze will make for some gusty conditions on Thursday with highs warming to near 80.

Clouds increase during the day on Friday, along with the threat for a few afternoon showers & storms. Rainfall will be associated with a strong cold front that will move through the area Friday evening, leading to much cooler conditions for the weekend. Highs will fall to near 60 and overnight lows will drop into the 40s Saturday morning, and into the 30s for some by Sunday morning. Brrr...At least the sunshine will be with us through the weekend!

Have a great day!

Copyright 2016 KLTV. All rights reserved.