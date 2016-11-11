Friday's Weather: Morning clouds (south & east), otherwise mostly sunny skies. Pleasant temps. Highs in the lower 70s!

T.G.I.F ETX! We're watching a few morning clouds across central & southern sections of the area! Right now, looks like most of these clouds will quickly escape off to the east, allowing for plenty of afternoon sunshine and pleasant temps! Look for highs to climb into the low to mid 70s today!

Redzone playoff football games will be in good shape. Look for mostly clear skies. A cool evening is on tap, so be sure to grab the sweaters and light jackets. Temps will be falling from the lower 60s near kickoff, down into the low 50s by the end of the games. Good luck to our area teams!

Tonight, a weak front moves through, allowing for a refreshing shot of cool and dry air to filter south. Overnight lows will drop into the low 50s. Your Weekend is looking fantastic. Look for a few scattered periods of clouds, otherwise mostly sunny skies and slightly cooler. Highs will be in the 60s and overnight lows in the 40s and 50s.

The nice dry weather looks to stick around through much of next week. Look for a weak disturbance to move through on Monday night, allowing for a few extra clouds, then clearing for mid to late week. Highs will be getting a little warmer with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s.

Our next decent shot at rain and maybe even a few isolated storms will be arriving with a front NEXT Friday evening into Saturday. Another blast of fall-like air looks to accompany this front.

Have a great Friday!

Copyright 2016 KLTV. All rights reserved.