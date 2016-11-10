Thursday's Weather: Mostly sunny skies. Pleasant temps! Highs in the upper 60s

Happy Thursday, ETX! After a series of dreary days with scattered showers, we are tracking an area of high-pressure building in this morning allowing for clearing skies and comfortable temps. Highs will warm into the upper 60s today.

Tonight, we will see mostly clear skies with temps once again dropping into the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Your Friday forecast will be fantastic with mostly sunny skies. Highs will warm into the lower 70s.

The weekend will feature high pressure allowing for a refreshing shot of cool, dry air. Look for a mix of clouds and sunshine with temps only warming into the upper 60s to near 70. Overnight lows will fall to near 50. Overall look for great weather heading into next week with temps moderating back into the 70s.



