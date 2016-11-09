Gregg County Sheriff's Office searching for burglary suspects

Gregg County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying two burglary suspects.

GCSO says the two are suspected of burglarizing a car on the morning of Nov. 8 at the East Texas Christian School on FM 2087.

The office released surveillance video of the incident Wednesday. For more information, contact the sheriff's office at 903-236-8400, Detective Gary Robinson at 903-237-2536 or Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP.

Copyright 2016 KLTV. All rights reserved.