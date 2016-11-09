Wednesday's Weather: Morning showers. Some afternoon clearing. Highs near 70!

Happy Wednesday, ETX! A cold front will finally clear the area this morning. We're not expecting much in the way of colder air behind this front, but drier air will move into the area. We will have to keep an eye on a disturbance to our south, but right now it looks to stay far enough south, to keep us dry. Temperatures will remain very near seasonal averages, near 70! Sunshine should slowly increase as we move throughout our Late week into the weekend! Highs will climb into the 70s.

Have a great day!

