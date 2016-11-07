Monday's Weather: Cloudy skies. Scattered showers & Isolated thunder. Highs near 70!

Happy Monday, ETX! Your Monday will feature periods of showers & isolated thunder. The best chance will be during the first half of the day, with some breaks expected by the late afternoon hours. Highs will remain cool, only near 70.

The disturbance sticks around the area for your Election Day (Tuesday) which will mean another potential for scattered showers and storms in the area. Tuesday should not be a washout, but scattered showers will be around. Be aware you may need the rain gear as you head out to your local polling places.

A cold front will finally clear the area Wednesday morning. We're not expecting much in the way of colder air behind this front, but drier air will move into the area. We will have to keep an eye on a disturbance to our south, but right now it looks to stay far enough south, to keep us dry. Temperatures will remain very near seasonal averages, near 70!

