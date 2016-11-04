Friday's Weather: Mostly cloudy skies. Sprinkle or spot shower possible. Highs in the mid 70s

Happy Friday, ETX! Your forecast for today will feature mostly cloudy skies and still sticky. A slight shower chance will be possible. Highs in the mid-70s. The weekend will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine, as a front moves to our south. Morning lows will drop down into the 50s and afternoon highs will only climb into the lower 70s.

The second half of this weather system will approach the area to start next week bringing an increasing chance for more rainfall and keeping the clouds and cooler temps nearby!

Have a great weekend!

