Thursday's Weather: Mainly cloudy skies. Scattered showers & Storms possible. Highs warm into the upper 70s

Happy Thursday, ETX!

A cold front approaches the area today, and will bring a slightly higher chance for a few scattered showers and storms to move into the region. Best rain chances across the northern half of the area will be this morning, otherwise moving south through the afternoon hours. Highs Thursday will climb into the upper 70s to near 80.

Friday into the weekend will feature fantastic weather, as a front moves to our south. Look for high pressure to build back in across the area, leading to sunny skies and highs falling back closer to normal with temps warming only into the 70s. Overnight lows will fall back into the 40s and 50s.

The second half of this weather system will approach the area to start next week bringing an increasing chance for more rainfall and keeping the clouds and cooler temps nearby!

Have a great day!

Copyright 2016 KLTV. All rights reserved.