Monday's Weather: Mostly sunny skies. Warm! Highs in the mid 80s!

Happy Monday, ETX! We're looking at above normal temps to start the new work week. Your Halloween forecast is calling for morning patchy dense fog, otherwise plenty of sunshine, and very warm temperatures. Highs will climb into the mid-80s. About 10-15 degrees above average. Your trick-or-treat forecast is calling for mainly clear skies. Temps will fall through the 70's during the evening. We should bottom out in the 60s by early Tuesday morning.

Your Tuesday forecast is calling for more warm & breezy weather. Look for A mix of clouds and sunshine. A very slight chance for a pop-up shower, otherwise breezy. Highs climb into the mid-80s. Winds will be out of the south 10-15mph.

A disturbance from the west, and a weak front from the north will begin to approach the area Wednesday. This will increase the cloud cover across the area, and allow for the chance for a few spotty showers to possibly develop across the region. Highs will warm into the lower 80s. As the front approaches the area Thursday, we will see a slightly higher chance for a few scattered showers to move into the region. Right now, this does not look like a major rain event, but mainly just scattered showers. Highs Thursday will climb into the upper 70s to near 80.

Friday into the weekend will feature fantastic weather, as a front moves to our south. Look for high pressure to build back in across the area, leading to sunny skies and highs falling back closer to normal with temps warming only into the 70s. Overnight lows will fall back into the 50s.

A better chance of rainfall looks to possibly arrive for next week. Fingers crossed, as we could surely use a good soaking!

Happy Halloween!

