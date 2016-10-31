TJC soccer sweeps Region XIV tournaments for two titles

Saturday, the Tyler Junior College mens soccer team took home the Region XIV Tournament Title with a 6-0 win over Laredo CC. The men are now one win away from the national tournament, as they are set to play Mississippi Gulf Coast on November 4th.

Sunday, it was the women turn to take a shot at bringing home another Region XIV Title. Hosting Navarro College in the championship game, a win would put the Apaches just two games shy of their own national tournament appearance.

In the first half, the Bulldogs came out strong and established a 2-0 lead. Working from behind, the Apaches cut that lead in half with a goal from Brittney Daley. With the momentum, TJC would continue battling for another chance to score that finally came in the last 10 seconds of this match. A corner kick allowed Jessica Chaveiro an opportunity to slice the ball into the back right corner of the goal.

Tied 2-2 with just two seconds left on the clock, the Apaches bought a second chance in the form of a couple of ten minute overtime halves. Just minutes into the first overtime, another corner kick allowed Chaveiro to be the hero once again, this time with a header straight into the net.

Defeating Navarro 3-2 in overtime, TJC women soccer will now join the men in their pursuit to the national tournament. Their next opponent has yet to be announced.

