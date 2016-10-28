Safe Kids Worldwide - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Safe Kids Worldwide

By Jeff Wright, Producer
Connect
(Source: safekids.org) (Source: safekids.org)
(KLTV) -

Safe Kids Worldwide is a global organization dedicated to preventing injuries in children, the number one killer of kids in the United States.

Around the world, a child dies from an unintentional injury every 30 seconds. And millions of children are injured in ways that can affect them for a lifetime.

For more information click here.

Copyright 2016 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly